Memphis Grizzlies @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Memphis 6-19, New Orleans 16-11

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: TNT

Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $9.50

After three games on the road, the Pelicans are heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans will be strutting in after a victory while the Grizzlies will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Pelicans scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They steamrolled past San Antonio 146-110 on the road. The Pelicans pushed the score to 105-78 by the end of the third, a deficit the Spurs had little chance of recovering from.

The Pelicans' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Brandon Ingram, who scored 26 points. Another player making a difference was CJ McCollum, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 2 assists.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fifth straight loss. They suffered a bruising 116-97 defeat at the hands of Oklahoma City. The Grizzlies have struggled against the Thunder recently, as their game on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

New Orleans has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 16-11 record this season. As for Memphis, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-19 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Pelicans just can't miss this season, having made 48.1% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Grizzlies, though, as they've only made 43.2% of their shots per game this season. Given the Pelicans' sizeable advantage in that area, the Grizzlies will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, the Pelicans are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a eight game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

New Orleans is a big 8-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pelicans, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 230.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.