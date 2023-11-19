3rd Quarter Report

A win for the Pelicans would push their record over .500, and after three quarters of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. Sitting on a score of 95-85, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Pelicans came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

1st Quarter Report

A win for the Pelicans would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 35-27 lead against the Timberwolves.

The Pelicans came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Minnesota 8-3, New Orleans 6-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves' road trip will continue as they head out to face the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at Smoothie King Center.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Timberwolves found out the hard way on Wednesday. They received a tough blow as they fell 133-115 to Phoenix. The Timberwolves were down 110-82 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, New Orleans beat Denver 115-110 on Friday. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Pelicans.

Minnesota's defeat dropped their record down to 8-3. As for New Orleans, the win got them back to even at 6-6.

Looking ahead to Saturday, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played New Orleans.

The Timberwolves took their win against the Pelicans when the teams last played last Wednesday by a conclusive 122-101. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Timberwolves since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Minnesota is a solid 5.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 221 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.