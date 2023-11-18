Who's Playing
Minnesota Timberwolves @ New Orleans Pelicans
Current Records: Minnesota 8-3, New Orleans 6-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves' road trip will continue as they head out to face the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at Smoothie King Center.
It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Timberwolves found out the hard way on Wednesday. They received a tough blow as they fell 133-115 to Phoenix. The Timberwolves were down 110-82 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, New Orleans beat Denver 115-110 on Friday. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Pelicans.
Minnesota's defeat dropped their record down to 8-3. As for New Orleans, the win got them back to even at 6-6.
Looking ahead to Saturday, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played New Orleans.
The Timberwolves took their win against the Pelicans when the teams last played last Wednesday by a conclusive 122-101. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Timberwolves since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Minnesota is a solid 5.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 221 points.
Series History
Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.
- Nov 08, 2023 - Minnesota 122 vs. New Orleans 101
- Apr 09, 2023 - Minnesota 113 vs. New Orleans 108
- Jan 25, 2023 - Minnesota 111 vs. New Orleans 102
- Dec 28, 2022 - New Orleans 119 vs. Minnesota 118
- Jan 11, 2022 - New Orleans 128 vs. Minnesota 125
- Nov 22, 2021 - Minnesota 110 vs. New Orleans 96
- Oct 25, 2021 - New Orleans 107 vs. Minnesota 98
- Oct 23, 2021 - Minnesota 96 vs. New Orleans 89
- May 01, 2021 - New Orleans 140 vs. Minnesota 136
- Mar 11, 2021 - Minnesota 135 vs. New Orleans 105