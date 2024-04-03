Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Orlando 44-31, New Orleans 45-30

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The Magic have enjoyed a eight-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Magic, who come in off a win.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Magic and the Trail Blazers played on Monday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 210.5-point over/under. The Magic dodged a bullet and finished off the Trail Blazers 104-103.

The Magic's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Wendell Carter Jr., who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Pelicans last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 124-111 to the Suns. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for New Orleans in their matchups with Phoenix: they've now lost three in a row.

Orlando's win bumped their record up to 44-31. As for New Orleans, their loss dropped their record down to 45-30.

The Magic are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played New Orleans.

The Magic strolled past the Pelicans in their previous matchup two weeks ago by a score of 121-106. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Magic since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

New Orleans is a 4-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 208.5 points.

Series History

Orlando has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.