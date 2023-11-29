Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Philadelphia 12-5, New Orleans 9-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

What to Know

The 76ers are 8-2 against the Pelicans since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Philadelphia 76ers will head out on the road to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans do have the home-court advantage, but the 76ers are expected to win by two points.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact the 76ers proved on Monday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 138-94 victory over Los Angeles. The over/under was set at 231.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The 76ers can attribute much of their success to Tyrese Maxey, who scored 31 points along with 8 assists, and Joel Embiid, who dropped a triple-double on 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. The contest was Embiid's fifth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Pelicans last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Utah by a score of 114-112. The Pelicans have not had much luck with the Jazz recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Zion Williamson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 26 points along with 7 assists.

Philadelphia has yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 12-5 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 123.5 points per game. As for New Orleans, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.1 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Pelicans struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

The 76ers beat the Pelicans 120-111 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for the 76ers since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Philadelphia is a slight 2-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 230.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.