Halftime Report
The Suns are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pelicans 69-52.
The Suns entered the contest having won three straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Pelicans step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.
Who's Playing
Phoenix Suns @ New Orleans Pelicans
Current Records: Phoenix 22-18, New Orleans 25-17
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: KTVK Phoenix
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans will be playing at home against the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
One look at the score and it should come as no surprise that the Pelicans were far and away the favorite against the Hornets. Everything went New Orleans' way against Charlotte on Wednesday as New Orleans made off with a 132-112 victory.
Among those leading the charge was Brandon Ingram, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and dropped a triple-double on 28 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists. That's the first time this season that he posted ten or more assists. The team also got some help courtesy of CJ McCollum, who scored 22 points along with six assists and five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Suns had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Tuesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Sacramento and snuck past 119-117. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Suns were down 22 points with 8:22 left in the fourth quarter.
The Suns can attribute much of their success to Grayson Allen, who went 9 for 14 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 6 assists.
New Orleans' win bumped their record up to 25-17. As for Phoenix, their victory bumped their record up to 22-18.
Friday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Pelicans just can't miss this season, having made 48.8% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Suns struggle in that department as they've made 48.5% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Pelicans came up short against the Suns in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 118-114. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Suns' Devin Booker, who scored 58 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Now that the Pelicans know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.
Odds
New Orleans is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 237 points.
Series History
Phoenix has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.
- Dec 17, 2022 - Phoenix 118 vs. New Orleans 114
- Dec 11, 2022 - New Orleans 129 vs. Phoenix 124
- Dec 09, 2022 - New Orleans 128 vs. Phoenix 117
- Oct 28, 2022 - Phoenix 124 vs. New Orleans 111
- Apr 28, 2022 - Phoenix 115 vs. New Orleans 109
- Apr 26, 2022 - Phoenix 112 vs. New Orleans 97
- Apr 24, 2022 - New Orleans 118 vs. Phoenix 103
- Apr 22, 2022 - Phoenix 114 vs. New Orleans 111
- Apr 19, 2022 - New Orleans 125 vs. Phoenix 114
- Apr 17, 2022 - Phoenix 110 vs. New Orleans 99