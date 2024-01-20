Halftime Report

The Suns are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pelicans 69-52.

The Suns entered the contest having won three straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Pelicans step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Phoenix 22-18, New Orleans 25-17

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: KTVK Phoenix

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans will be playing at home against the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

One look at the score and it should come as no surprise that the Pelicans were far and away the favorite against the Hornets. Everything went New Orleans' way against Charlotte on Wednesday as New Orleans made off with a 132-112 victory.

Among those leading the charge was Brandon Ingram, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and dropped a triple-double on 28 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists. That's the first time this season that he posted ten or more assists. The team also got some help courtesy of CJ McCollum, who scored 22 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Suns had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Tuesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Sacramento and snuck past 119-117. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Suns were down 22 points with 8:22 left in the fourth quarter.

The Suns can attribute much of their success to Grayson Allen, who went 9 for 14 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 6 assists.

New Orleans' win bumped their record up to 25-17. As for Phoenix, their victory bumped their record up to 22-18.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Pelicans just can't miss this season, having made 48.8% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Suns struggle in that department as they've made 48.5% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Pelicans came up short against the Suns in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 118-114. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Suns' Devin Booker, who scored 58 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Now that the Pelicans know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

New Orleans is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 237 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.