3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Pelicans and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. It's still anybody's game after three quarters, but they are currently ahead of the Jazz 105-103.

The Pelicans entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Jazz step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Utah 10-30, New Orleans 11-32

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Gulf Coast Sports

What to Know

The Pelicans will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again on Monday to welcome the Utah Jazz, where tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They came out on top against the Jazz by a score of 136-123 on Friday. The team's explosion on offense also rewarded New Orleans with their most commanding win of the season.

The Pelicans' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Zion Williamson, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 14 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Williamson a new career-high in offensive rebounds (eight). Another player making a difference was CJ McCollum, who scored 26 points plus five rebounds.

The Pelicans smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fifth in offensive rebounds per game overall). The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive matchups.

New Orleans has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 11-32 record this season. As for Utah, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 10-30.

Odds

New Orleans is a big 11.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pelicans as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 232.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.