3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Pelicans and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a 81-76 lead against the Jazz.

The Pelicans came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Utah 13-18, New Orleans 17-14

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.44

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Utah Jazz at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Smoothie King Center. The timing isn't great for the Pelicans: they have been struggling with three straight losses at home, while the Jazz have snatched up three consecutive wins on the road.

The Pelicans fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Grizzlies on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 116-115 to the Grizzlies. The Pelicans didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Brandon Ingram, who scored 24 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. He set a new season high mark in blocks with four.

Meanwhile, Utah beat San Antonio 130-118 on Tuesday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 3:20 mark of the first quarter, when the Jazz were facing a 32-17 deficit.

Lauri Markkanen was the offensive standout of the matchup as he shot 5-for-9 from deep and dropped a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

New Orleans has been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 17-14 record this season. As for Utah, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-18 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Pelicans just can't miss this season, having made 48.1% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Jazz, though, as they've only made 45.8% of their shots per game this season. Given the Pelicans' sizeable advantage in that area, the Jazz will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, the Pelicans are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-4 against the spread).

Odds

New Orleans is a big 8.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 240.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.