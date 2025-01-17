Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Utah 10-29, New Orleans 10-32

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 17, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, January 17, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Gulf Coast Sports

What to Know

The Pelicans will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will host the Utah Jazz at 8:00 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans will be strutting in after a victory while the Jazz will be stumbling in from a defeat.

If the Pelicans beat the Jazz with 119 points on Friday, it's going to be the team's new lucky number: they've won their past two matches with that exact score. The Pelicans had just enough and edged the Mavericks out 119-116. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win New Orleans has posted against Dallas since October 25, 2022.

The Pelicans' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Dejounte Murray, who scored 30 points plus seven assists and seven rebounds, and Trey Murphy III, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Murphy III a new career-high in offensive rebounds (six).

The Pelicans smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Mavericks only pulled down eight.

Meanwhile, the Jazz were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 117-112 to the Hornets. The loss hurts even more since Utah was up 76-63 with 7:41 left in the third.

New Orleans has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-32 record this season. As for Utah, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-29 record this season.

Everything went the Pelicans' way against the Jazz when the teams last played back in January of 2024, as the Pelicans made off with a 153-124 victory. Do the Pelicans have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Jazz turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

New Orleans is a big 11.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pelicans, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 230.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.