The new-look New York Knicks are trying to take the next step in the 2024-25 NBA season. After falling in the second round of the playoffs in the 2023-24 season, the Knicks made two big offseason additions, trading for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. Bridges and Towns have joined a lineup that features All-NBA candidate Jalen Brunson and All-Defensive wing OG Anunoby.
Towns and Brunson are looking like potential All-Stars, and New York rattled off a nine-game winning streak recently to vault the team closer to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.
Trying to catch the action this season? Most Knicks games in the 2024-25 season are available on fubo. MSG, the Knicks local broadcaster, is available to regional subscribers. ABC, ESPN and NBA TV are also available on fubo for nationally televised games. There is also an NBA League Pass add-on option available on fubo.
Where to watch New York Knicks games
- Live stream: fubo (Try for free)
- TV channel: MSG
New York Knicks schedule: January & February 2025
|Date
|OPP
|Time
|Venue
|Jan 6, 2025
|vs Orlando
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Jan 8, 2025
|vs Toronto
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Jan 10, 2025
|vs Oklahoma City
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Jan 12, 2025
|vs Milwaukee
|3:00 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Jan 13, 2025
|vs Detroit
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Jan 15, 2025
|@ Philadelphia
|7:30 pm
|Wells Fargo Center
|Jan 17, 2025
|vs Minnesota
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Jan 20, 2025
|vs Atlanta
|3:00 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Jan 21, 2025
|@ Brooklyn
|7:30 pm
|Barclays Center
|Jan 25, 2025
|vs Sacramento
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Jan 27, 2025
|vs Memphis
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Jan 29, 2025
|vs Denver
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Feb 1, 2025
|vs L.A. Lakers
|8:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Feb 3, 2025
|vs Houston
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Feb 4, 2025
|@ Toronto
|7:30 pm
|Scotiabank Arena
|Feb 8, 2025
|vs Boston
|8:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Feb 11, 2025
|@ Indiana
|7:30 pm
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Feb 12, 2025
|vs Atlanta
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Feb 20, 2025
|vs Chicago
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Feb 21, 2025
|@ Cleveland
|7:00 pm
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|Feb 23, 2025
|@ Boston
|1:00 pm
|TD Garden
|Feb 26, 2025
|vs Philadelphia
|7:00 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Feb 28, 2025
|@ Memphis
|8:00 pm
|FedExForum