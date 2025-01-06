brunson-knicks-usatsi.png
The new-look New York Knicks are trying to take the next step in the 2024-25 NBA season. After falling in the second round of the playoffs in the 2023-24 season, the Knicks made two big offseason additions, trading for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. Bridges and Towns have joined a lineup that features All-NBA candidate Jalen Brunson and All-Defensive wing OG Anunoby.

Towns and Brunson are looking like potential All-Stars, and New York rattled off a nine-game winning streak recently to vault the team closer to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Most Knicks games in the 2024-25 season are available on MSG, the Knicks local broadcaster, which is available to regional subscribers. ABC, ESPN and NBA TV are also available for nationally televised games.

Where to watch New York Knicks games

  TV channel: MSG
  • TV channel: MSG

New York Knicks schedule: January & February 2025

DateOPPTimeVenue
Jan 6, 2025vs Orlando7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Jan 8, 2025vs Toronto7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Jan 10, 2025vs Oklahoma City7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Jan 12, 2025vs Milwaukee3:00 pmMadison Square Garden
Jan 13, 2025vs Detroit7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Jan 15, 2025Philadelphia7:30 pmWells Fargo Center
Jan 17, 2025vs Minnesota7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Jan 20, 2025vs Atlanta3:00 pmMadison Square Garden
Jan 21, 2025Brooklyn7:30 pmBarclays Center
Jan 25, 2025vs Sacramento7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Jan 27, 2025vs Memphis7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Jan 29, 2025vs Denver7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Feb 1, 2025vs L.A. Lakers8:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Feb 3, 2025vs Houston7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Feb 4, 2025Toronto7:30 pmScotiabank Arena
Feb 8, 2025vs Boston8:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Feb 11, 2025Indiana7:30 pmGainbridge Fieldhouse
Feb 12, 2025vs Atlanta7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Feb 20, 2025vs Chicago7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Feb 21, 2025Cleveland7:00 pmRocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Feb 23, 2025Boston1:00 pmTD Garden
Feb 26, 2025vs Philadelphia7:00 pmMadison Square Garden
Feb 28, 2025Memphis8:00 pmFedExForum