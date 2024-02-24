Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Boston 44-12, New York 34-22

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ABC

What to Know

The Knicks will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Knicks came into Thursday's matchup having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They took down Philadelphia 110-96 on Thursday. The team accrued 69 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory.

Meanwhile, the Celtics entered their tilt with the Bulls with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. Boston strolled past the Bulls with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 129-112. Winning is a bit easier when you nail 13 more threes than your opponent, as the Celtics did.

Derrick White was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 28 points along with five assists and three blocks. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for four games straight.

New York's victory bumped their record up to 34-22. As for Boston, their victory was their seventh straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 44-12.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Knicks have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.8 rebounds per game (they're ranked fourth in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like the Celtics (currently ranked first in rebounds per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 47.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their 19th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-9-1 against the spread).

Odds

Boston is a solid 6.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 224 points.

Series History

Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New York.