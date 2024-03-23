3rd Quarter Report

Down one at the end of the second quarter, the Knicks now have the lead. It's still anybody's game after three quarters, but they are currently ahead of the Nets 80-77.

If the Knicks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 42-28 in no time. On the other hand, the Nets will have to make due with a 26-45 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Brooklyn 26-44, New York 41-28

When: Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Knicks are heading back home. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Knicks and the Nuggets played on Thursday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 208.5-point over/under. New York fell 113-100 to the Nuggets.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jalen Brunson, who almost dropped a double-double on 26 points and nine assists. He hasn't dropped below 26 points for four straight games.

The Knicks struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Nets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fifth straight defeat. They took a 115-108 hit to the loss column at the hands of Milwaukee. The Nets have not had much luck with the Bucks recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Like the Nets, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Nicolas Claxton led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds. Less helpful for the Nets was Cameron Thomas' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

New York's loss ended a five-game streak of away wins and brought them to 41-28. As for Brooklyn, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 26-44 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Nets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Brooklyn.

Odds

New York is a big 7.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 205 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New York.