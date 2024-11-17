Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Brooklyn 5-8, New York 6-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

What to Know

Nets fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are taking a road trip to face off against the New York Knicks at 7:00 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Nets have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Nets will head into Friday's contest ready to turn things around: they couldn't quite beat the Knicks on Friday, but the two-point margin was a huge improvement compared to the 25-point defeat they were dealt on Wednesday. The Nets fell just short of the Knicks by a score of 124-122. Brooklyn hasn't had much luck with New York recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

Despite the loss, the Nets got top-tier performance from Cameron Thomas, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 43 points. With that strong performance, Thomas is now averaging an impressive 25.3 points per game.

Brooklyn's defeat dropped their record down to 5-8. As for New York, the victory got them back to even at 6-6.

Odds

New York is a big 9.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 220 points.

Series History

New York has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.