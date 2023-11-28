Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Charlotte 5-10, New York 9-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $50.00

What to Know

The New York Knicks will be playing at home against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored the Knicks last Sunday, but the final result did not. They lost 116-113 to Phoenix on a last-minute fade away jump shot with but a second left in the fourth quarter.

Jalen Brunson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 35 points along with 8 assists and 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 130-117 hit to the loss column at the hands of Orlando on Sunday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Hornets in their matchups with the Magic: they've now lost three in a row.

Their wins bumped New York to 9-7 and Phoenix to 11-6.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their next game, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-3 against the spread when expected to win.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's matchup: The Knicks have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 13.3 threes per game. It's a different story for the Hornets, though, as they've been averaging only 10.6 per game. Given the Knicks' sizeable advantage in that area, the Hornets will need to find a way to close that gap. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

New York is a big 11.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 221.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.