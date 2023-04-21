Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ New York Knicks

Regular Season Records: Cleveland 51-31, New York 47-35

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ABC

ABC

What to Know

Current Series Standings: New York 1, Cleveland 1

On Friday, the New York Knicks will face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in an Eastern Conference playoff matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are expected to win (but not by much) so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.

On Tuesday, New York ended up a good deal behind Cleveland and lost 107-90. The loss could be explained by the Knicks' lackluster assist performance (the Cavaliers earned ten more). The losing side was boosted by Jalen Brunson, who earned 20 points along with 6 assists and 4 steals.

The Knicks and the Cavaliers are all tied up in their series so far, with one win each. So who wins this crucial Game 3 matchup? Check CBS Sports after the game to find out.

Odds

New York are a slight 1.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 211 points.

