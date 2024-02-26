Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Detroit 8-48, New York 34-23

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 26, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, February 26, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $78.50

What to Know

The Pistons have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Madison Square Garden. The Pistons are limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

The Pistons suffered their closest loss since January 12th on Saturday. They fell just short of Orlando by a score of 112-109. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Pistons in their matchups with the Magic: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, New York ended up a good deal behind the Celtics on Saturday and lost 116-102.

The Knicks' defeat came about despite a quality game from Jalen Brunson, who almost dropped a double-double on 34 points and nine assists. Brunson didn't help the Knicks' cause all that much against the 76ers on Thursday but the same can't be said for this game.

Detroit's defeat was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 8-48. As for New York, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 34-23 record this season.

The Pistons came up short against the Knicks in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, falling 118-112. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Brunson, who went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 42 points and 8 assists. Now that the Pistons know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

New York is a big 11-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York has won all of the games they've played against Detroit in the last 3 years.