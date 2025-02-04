3rd Quarter Report

The Rockets already have more points against the Knicks than they managed in total against the Nets last Saturday. The Rockets have jumped out to a 103-98 lead against the Knicks.

If the Rockets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 33-16 in no time. On the other hand, the Knicks will have to make due with a 32-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Houston 32-16, New York 32-17

Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

What to Know

The Knicks are 8-2 against the Rockets since March of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The New York Knicks will play host again on Monday to welcome the Houston Rockets, where tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

The Knicks are probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering the Lakers just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 128-112 bruising from Los Angeles.

Despite the defeat, the Knicks got top-tier performance from Josh Hart, who dropped a triple-double on 26 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Even though they lost, the Knicks were working as a unit and finished the game with 33 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 29 assists in six consecutive matchups.

The Rockets have been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 110-98 to the Nets on Saturday. Houston was down 83-64 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

New York's loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 32-17. As for Houston, their defeat dropped their record down to 32-16.

Going forward, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-4 against the spread).

The Knicks came up short against the Rockets when the teams last played back in November of 2024, falling 109-97. Will the Knicks have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

New York is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 224.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston.