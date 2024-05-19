Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ New York Knicks

Regular Season Records: Indiana 47-35, New York 50-32

How To Watch

When: Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $500.00

What to Know

Current Series Standings: New York 3, Indiana 3

On Sunday, the New York Knicks will fight it out against the Indiana Pacers in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 3:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The timing is sure in the Knicks' favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while the Pacers have been banged up by four consecutive losses on the road.

The Pacers might be facing a desperate Knicks team considering the result of the team's postseason contest against the Pacers on Friday. The Knicks fell 116-103 to the Pacers.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Pacers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Pascal Siakam, who scored 25 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Sunday's game is a must-win for both teams: afterwards, someone will be headed to the Eastern Finals, while someone else will be headed home. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see who moves on and who goes home.

Odds

New York is a 3.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 208.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New York.