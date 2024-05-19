Who's Playing
Indiana Pacers @ New York Knicks
Regular Season Records: Indiana 47-35, New York 50-32Current Series Standings: New York 3, Indiana 3
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Ticket Cost: $500.00
What to Know
On Sunday, the New York Knicks will fight it out against the Indiana Pacers in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 3:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The timing is sure in the Knicks' favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while the Pacers have been banged up by four consecutive losses on the road.
The Pacers might be facing a desperate Knicks team considering the result of the team's postseason contest against the Pacers on Friday. The Knicks fell 116-103 to the Pacers.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Pacers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Pascal Siakam, who scored 25 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.
Sunday's game is a must-win for both teams: afterwards, someone will be headed to the Eastern Finals, while someone else will be headed home. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see who moves on and who goes home.
Odds
New York is a 3.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 2.5-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 208.5 points.
Series History
Indiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New York.
- May 17, 2024 - Indiana 116 vs. New York 103
- May 14, 2024 - New York 121 vs. Indiana 91
- May 12, 2024 - Indiana 121 vs. New York 89
- May 10, 2024 - Indiana 111 vs. New York 106
- May 08, 2024 - New York 130 vs. Indiana 121
- May 06, 2024 - New York 121 vs. Indiana 117
- Feb 10, 2024 - Indiana 125 vs. New York 111
- Feb 01, 2024 - New York 109 vs. Indiana 105
- Dec 30, 2023 - Indiana 140 vs. New York 126
- Apr 09, 2023 - Indiana 141 vs. New York 136