Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Memphis 31-15, New York 30-16

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fand Duel SN - Memphis

Fand Duel SN - Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $96.00

What to Know

The Grizzlies have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Madison Square Garden. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

The Grizzlies are headed into the contest following a big win against the Jazz on Saturday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Everything went the Grizzlies' way against the Jazz as the Grizzlies made off with a 125-103 victory. Memphis pushed the score to 101-74 by the end of the third, a deficit Utah cut but never quite recovered from.

The Grizzlies' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jaren Jackson Jr., who went 10 for 14 en route to 28 points plus two blocks. What's more, Jackson Jr. also posted a 71.4% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in October of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Knicks entered their tilt with the Kings on Saturday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They blew past Sacramento 143-120. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for New York considering their 99-point performance the match before.

The Knicks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but OG Anunoby led the charge by going 12 for 18 en route to 33 points plus two steals. Another player making a difference was Josh Hart, who dropped a triple-double on 20 points, 18 rebounds, and 11 assists.

The Knicks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Kings only pulled down nine.

Memphis is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 31-15 record this season. As for New York, their victory bumped their record up to 30-16.

The Grizzlies are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

The Grizzlies came up short against the Knicks in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 123-113. Can the Grizzlies avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New York is a 3.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 241.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New York.