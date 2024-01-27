Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Miami 24-21, New York 28-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ABC

What to Know

The Heat have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the New York Knicks at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The Heat are expected to lose this one by 4.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Heat found out the hard way on Thursday. They suffered a grim 143-110 defeat to Boston. The Heat were down 113-90 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

Meanwhile, the Knicks entered their tilt with the Nuggets with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. New York steamrolled past Denver 122-84 at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory the Knicks have managed all season.

The Knicks got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was OG Anunoby out in front who scored 26 points along with six steals. Those six steals set a new season-high mark for him.

Miami bumped their record down to 24-21 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 104.7 points per game. As for New York, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 28-17 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Heat haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Heat couldn't quite finish off the Knicks when the teams last played back in November of 2023 and fell 100-98. Can the Heat avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New York is a 4.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 217.5 points.

Series History

New York and Miami both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.