3rd Quarter Report

The Knicks and the Magic have shown up to the matchup, but their offenses sure haven't. The Knicks have jumped out to a 78-73 lead against the Magic.

The Knicks came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Orlando 21-18, New York 23-16

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $149.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Knicks are heading back home. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday. The Magic took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Knicks, who come in off a win.

After a 127-123 finish the last time they played, the Knicks and the Grizzlies decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. New York walked away with a 106-94 victory over Memphis on Saturday.

The Knicks got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Isaiah Hartenstein out in front who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 20 rebounds. Hartenstein is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last four games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Magic's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 112-100 hit to the loss column at the hands of Oklahoma City.

New York is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a massive bump to their 23-16 record this season. As for Orlando, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 21-18 record this season.

Looking ahead, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

The Knicks came up short against the Magic in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 117-108. Will the Knicks have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

New York is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 221.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York and Orlando both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.