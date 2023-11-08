Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ New York Knicks

Current Records: San Antonio 3-4, New York 3-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $190.00

What to Know

The Knicks and the Spurs are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. The New York Knicks will be playing at home against the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Monday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 18 to 7 on the offensive boards, a fact the Knicks proved. They walked away with a 111-97 victory over Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, San Antonio took a serious blow against Indiana on Monday, falling 152-111. The Spurs were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 86-61.

New York's victory bumped their record up to 3-4. As for San Antonio, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

Looking forward, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. For those looking to play the spread, keep New York's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-6 record against the spread vs San Antonio over their last nine matchups.

The Knicks came out on top in a nail-biter against the Spurs in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 117-114. Will the Knicks repeat their success, or do the Spurs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New York is a big 10-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 223 points.

Series History

New York and San Antonio both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.