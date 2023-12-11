Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ New York Knicks

Current Records: Toronto 9-13, New York 12-9

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $125.00

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Knicks are heading back home. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The Knicks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last six games.

Last Friday, New York came up short against Boston and fell 133-123. The Knicks have not had much luck with the Celtics recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, the Raptors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of Charlotte by a score of 119-116. The close contest was extra heartbreaking for the Raptors, who almost overcame a 20 point deficit.

The Raptors' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Scottie Barnes, who dropped a triple-double on 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, and Pascal Siakam who scored 25 points along with 5 rebounds. Less helpful for the Raptors was OG Anunoby's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

New York's loss dropped their record down to 12-9. As for Toronto, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-13 record this season.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest might not be the best time to bet Toronto against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Raptors struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

New York is a 4-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 220.5 points.

Series History

Toronto has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New York.