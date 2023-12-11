Who's Playing
Toronto Raptors @ New York Knicks
Current Records: Toronto 9-13, New York 12-9
How To Watch
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: MSG Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $125.00
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Knicks are heading back home. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The Knicks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last six games.
Last Friday, New York came up short against Boston and fell 133-123. The Knicks have not had much luck with the Celtics recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.
Meanwhile, the Raptors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of Charlotte by a score of 119-116. The close contest was extra heartbreaking for the Raptors, who almost overcame a 20 point deficit.
The Raptors' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Scottie Barnes, who dropped a triple-double on 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, and Pascal Siakam who scored 25 points along with 5 rebounds. Less helpful for the Raptors was OG Anunoby's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.
New York's loss dropped their record down to 12-9. As for Toronto, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-13 record this season.
Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest might not be the best time to bet Toronto against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Raptors struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.
Odds
New York is a 4-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 220.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New York.
- Dec 01, 2023 - New York 119 vs. Toronto 106
- Jan 22, 2023 - Toronto 125 vs. New York 116
- Jan 16, 2023 - Toronto 123 vs. New York 121
- Jan 06, 2023 - New York 112 vs. Toronto 108
- Dec 21, 2022 - Toronto 113 vs. New York 106
- Apr 10, 2022 - New York 105 vs. Toronto 94
- Jan 02, 2022 - Toronto 120 vs. New York 105
- Dec 10, 2021 - Toronto 90 vs. New York 87
- Nov 01, 2021 - Toronto 113 vs. New York 104
- Apr 24, 2021 - New York 120 vs. Toronto 103