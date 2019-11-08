How to watch Nuggets vs. 76ers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Nuggets vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)
Current Records: Denver 5-2; Philadelphia 5-2
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (both 4-4), but not for long. Philadelphia is staying on the road on Friday, facing off against Denver at 9 p.m. ET at Pepsi Center. Philadelphia will be hoping to build upon the 117-110 win they picked up against Denver the last time they played in February.
The 76ers needed just a quick three to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 106-104. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of SG Josh Richardson, who had 24 points, and C Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 16 rebounds. Richardson didn't help his team much against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, everything went Denver's way against the Miami Heat on Tuesday as they made off with a 109-89 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Denver had established an 89-69 advantage.
The 76ers aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 3-2-2 against the spread.
Denver's win lifted them to 5-2 while Philadelphia's loss dropped them down to 5-2. We'll see if the Nuggets can repeat their recent success or if the 76ers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.18
Odds
The Nuggets are a 5-point favorite against the 76ers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 212
Series History
Denver and Philadelphia both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Feb 08, 2019 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Denver 110
- Jan 26, 2019 - Denver 126 vs. Philadelphia 110
- Mar 26, 2018 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Denver 104
- Dec 30, 2017 - Philadelphia 107 vs. Denver 102
- Dec 30, 2016 - Philadelphia 124 vs. Denver 122
- Dec 05, 2016 - Denver 106 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Mar 23, 2016 - Denver 104 vs. Philadelphia 103
- Dec 05, 2015 - Denver 108 vs. Philadelphia 105
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Butler sends Heat videobombers away
Note to self: Don't videobomb Jimmy Butler
-
Best NBA DFS lineups, Nov. 8 picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
LeBron playing new brand of defense
With renewed effort and mastery of his new scheme, LeBron is a different kind of star defender...
-
Wizards vs. Cavaliers odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model simulated Wizards vs. Celtics on Friday 10,000 times.
-
Lakers vs. Heat odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model simulated Lakers vs. Heat on Friday 10,000 times.
-
Celtics are looking like a contender
This Boston offense is crammed with unselfish playmakers who can create their own shot
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans