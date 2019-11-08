How to watch Nuggets vs. 76ers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Denver (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)

Current Records: Denver 5-2; Philadelphia 5-2

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (both 4-4), but not for long. Philadelphia is staying on the road on Friday, facing off against Denver at 9 p.m. ET at Pepsi Center. Philadelphia will be hoping to build upon the 117-110 win they picked up against Denver the last time they played in February.

The 76ers needed just a quick three to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 106-104. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of SG Josh Richardson, who had 24 points, and C Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 16 rebounds. Richardson didn't help his team much against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, everything went Denver's way against the Miami Heat on Tuesday as they made off with a 109-89 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Denver had established an 89-69 advantage.

The 76ers aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 3-2-2 against the spread.

Denver's win lifted them to 5-2 while Philadelphia's loss dropped them down to 5-2. We'll see if the Nuggets can repeat their recent success or if the 76ers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.18

Odds

The Nuggets are a 5-point favorite against the 76ers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 212

Series History

Denver and Philadelphia both have four wins in their last eight games.