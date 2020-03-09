How to watch Nuggets vs. Bucks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Denver

Current Records: Milwaukee 53-11; Denver 42-21

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Pepsi Center. Milwaukee struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 119.03 points per game.

The Bucks came up short against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, falling 140-131. A silver lining for Milwaukee was the play of small forward Khris Middleton, who had 39 points.

Meanwhile, Denver was just a three-ball short of a win this past Saturday and fell 104-102 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Denver's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Gary Harris, who had 18 points along with five steals.

Milwaukee isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 3.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Now might not be the best time to take Milwaukee against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: NBATV

Odds

The Nuggets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Denver have won six out of their last nine games against Milwaukee.