How to watch Nuggets vs. Bucks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Nuggets vs. Bucks basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Denver
Current Records: Milwaukee 53-11; Denver 42-21
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Pepsi Center. Milwaukee struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 119.03 points per game.
The Bucks came up short against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, falling 140-131. A silver lining for Milwaukee was the play of small forward Khris Middleton, who had 39 points.
Meanwhile, Denver was just a three-ball short of a win this past Saturday and fell 104-102 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Denver's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Gary Harris, who had 18 points along with five steals.
Milwaukee isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 3.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Now might not be the best time to take Milwaukee against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $54.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won six out of their last nine games against Milwaukee.
- Jan 31, 2020 - Denver 127 vs. Milwaukee 115
- Nov 19, 2018 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Denver 98
- Nov 11, 2018 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Denver 114
- Apr 01, 2018 - Denver 128 vs. Milwaukee 125
- Feb 15, 2018 - Denver 134 vs. Milwaukee 123
- Mar 01, 2017 - Denver 110 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Feb 03, 2017 - Denver 121 vs. Milwaukee 117
- Nov 30, 2015 - Milwaukee 92 vs. Denver 74
- Nov 11, 2015 - Denver 103 vs. Milwaukee 102
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
How Rockets use small-ball pick-and-roll
The Rockets have adapted Mike D'Antoni's favorite play to fit their new unconventional roster
-
Kyrie's fingerprints all over Nets drama
Irving has never been with a team that didn't eventually end up in turmoil
-
NBA coaching tracker for 2020 offseason
Three head coaches have already been replaced this season. Who's next to follow?
-
NBA Power Rankings: Lakers take top spot
The Lakers beat what many would consider to be their top competition for the NBA title this...
-
Nuggets vs. Bucks odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Bucks vs. Nuggets game 10,000 times.
-
Hawks vs. Hornets odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Hawks vs. Hornets game 10,000 times.
-
Lakers notch first win vs. Clippers
The Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this meeting on Sunday afternoon
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers