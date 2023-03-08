Who's Playing

Chicago @ Denver

Current Records: Chicago 29-36; Denver 46-19

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls are 3-10 against the Denver Nuggets since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. Chicago will take on Denver at 9 p.m. ET at Ball Arena after having had a few days off. The Nuggets should still be riding high after a victory, while Chicago will be looking to right the ship.

Chicago lost 125-122 to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday on a last-minute deep three from Indiana's point guard Tyrese Haliburton with 0:02 left to play. The defeat was just more heartbreak for the Bulls, who fell 117-113 when the teams previously met in February. Chicago's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Zach LaVine, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 42 points.

Speaking of close games: Denver didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Toronto Raptors on Monday, but they still walked away with a 118-113 win. The Nuggets' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Jamal Murray led the charge as he shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and five assists.

Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 8. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Chicago is now 29-36 while Denver sits at 46-19. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Chicago comes into the matchup boasting the fourth highest field goal percentage in the league at 49%. But the Nuggets are even better: they enter the contest with a 50.90% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $47.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 8-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won ten out of their last 13 games against Chicago.