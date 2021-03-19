Who's Playing

Chicago @ Denver

Current Records: Chicago 18-21; Denver 24-16

What to Know

After a five-game homestand, the Chicago Bulls will be on the road. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Ball Arena. The Bulls have some work to do to even out the 1-8 series between these two since December of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

Chicago came up short against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, falling 106-99. Chicago was up 58-40 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Chicago's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Zach LaVine, who had 29 points and six assists along with six boards.

Meanwhile, everything went Denver's way against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday as they made off with a 129-104 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Denver had established a 95-67 advantage. Denver's small forward Michael Porter Jr. was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 28 points and 13 rebounds.

Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 7. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 12-4 ATS in away games but only 21-17-1 all in all.

Denver's win lifted them to 24-16 while Chicago's loss dropped them down to 18-21. We'll see if the Nuggets can repeat their recent success or if the Bulls bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won eight out of their last nine games against Chicago.