How to watch Nuggets vs. Cavaliers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
How to watch Nuggets vs. Cavaliers basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Denver
Current Records: Cleveland 11-27; Denver 26-11
What to Know
After five games on the road, the Denver Nuggets are heading back home. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pepsi Center after a few days off. Both teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.
Denver escaped with a win against the Dallas Mavericks by the margin of a single free throw, 107-106. Denver PF Nikola Jokic looked sharp as he had 33 points and seven assists along with six boards.
Speaking of close games: it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Cleveland ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Thursday. They won 115-112 over the Detroit Pistons. The Cavaliers' C Tristan Thompson was on fire, dropping a double-double on 35 points and 14 rebounds in addition to three blocks. That makes it six consecutive games in which Thompson has had at least 11 rebounds. Thompson's points were the most he has had all year.
The wins brought the Nuggets up to 26-11 and the Cavaliers to 11-27. Denver is 18-7 after wins this season, the Cavaliers 3-7.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Denver and Cleveland both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Jan 19, 2019 - Denver 124 vs. Cleveland 102
- Nov 01, 2018 - Denver 110 vs. Cleveland 91
- Mar 07, 2018 - Cleveland 113 vs. Denver 108
- Mar 03, 2018 - Denver 126 vs. Cleveland 117
- Mar 22, 2017 - Denver 126 vs. Cleveland 113
- Feb 11, 2017 - Cleveland 125 vs. Denver 109
- Mar 21, 2016 - Cleveland 124 vs. Denver 91
- Dec 29, 2015 - Cleveland 93 vs. Denver 87
