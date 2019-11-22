How to watch Nuggets vs. Celtics: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Denver (home) vs. Boston (away)

Current Records: Denver 10-3; Boston 11-3

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will stay at home another game and welcome the Boston Celtics at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Pepsi Center. Denver is coming into the matchup hot, having won three in a row.

Denver was able to grind out a solid victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, winning 105-95. The Nuggets' PF Nikola Jokic filled up the stat sheet. He posted a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boston fought the good fight in their overtime game but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 107-104. SG Jaylen Brown had a rough night: he played for 39 minutes but picked up just nine points on 3-for-14 shooting.

The Nuggets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Denver's win lifted them to 10-3 while Boston's loss dropped them down to 11-3. We'll see if Denver can repeat their recent success or if Boston bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Celtics.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 206

Series History

Denver and Boston both have four wins in their last eight games.