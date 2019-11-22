How to watch Nuggets vs. Celtics: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Nuggets vs. Celtics basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver (home) vs. Boston (away)
Current Records: Denver 10-3; Boston 11-3
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets will stay at home another game and welcome the Boston Celtics at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Pepsi Center. Denver is coming into the matchup hot, having won three in a row.
Denver was able to grind out a solid victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, winning 105-95. The Nuggets' PF Nikola Jokic filled up the stat sheet. He posted a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Boston fought the good fight in their overtime game but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 107-104. SG Jaylen Brown had a rough night: he played for 39 minutes but picked up just nine points on 3-for-14 shooting.
The Nuggets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Denver's win lifted them to 10-3 while Boston's loss dropped them down to 11-3. We'll see if Denver can repeat their recent success or if Boston bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Celtics.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 206
Series History
Denver and Boston both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Mar 18, 2019 - Denver 114 vs. Boston 105
- Nov 05, 2018 - Denver 115 vs. Boston 107
- Jan 29, 2018 - Boston 111 vs. Denver 110
- Dec 13, 2017 - Boston 124 vs. Denver 118
- Mar 10, 2017 - Denver 119 vs. Boston 99
- Nov 06, 2016 - Denver 123 vs. Boston 107
- Feb 21, 2016 - Boston 121 vs. Denver 101
- Jan 27, 2016 - Boston 111 vs. Denver 103
