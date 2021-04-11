Who's Playing

Boston @ Denver

Current Records: Boston 27-26; Denver 34-18

What to Know

The Boston Celtics have enjoyed the comforts of home their last seven games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Denver Nuggets at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Ball Arena. The odds don't look promising for Boston, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Celtics ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 145-136 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 39-25 deficit. Small forward Jayson Tatum had a dynamite game for Boston; he shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 53 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, things were close when Denver and the San Antonio Spurs clashed this past Friday, but Denver ultimately edged out the opposition 121-119. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and dropped a triple-double on 26 points, 14 assists, and 13 boards. Jokic now has 13 triple-doubles this season.

Their wins bumped the Celtics to 27-26 and the Nuggets to 34-18. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Boston and Denver will really light up the scoreboard.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won six out of their last 11 games against Denver.