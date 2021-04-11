Who's Playing
Boston @ Denver
Current Records: Boston 27-26; Denver 34-18
What to Know
The Boston Celtics have enjoyed the comforts of home their last seven games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Denver Nuggets at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Ball Arena. The odds don't look promising for Boston, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Celtics ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 145-136 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 39-25 deficit. Small forward Jayson Tatum had a dynamite game for Boston; he shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 53 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, things were close when Denver and the San Antonio Spurs clashed this past Friday, but Denver ultimately edged out the opposition 121-119. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and dropped a triple-double on 26 points, 14 assists, and 13 boards. Jokic now has 13 triple-doubles this season.
Their wins bumped the Celtics to 27-26 and the Nuggets to 34-18. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Boston and Denver will really light up the scoreboard.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nuggets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won six out of their last 11 games against Denver.
- Feb 16, 2021 - Boston 112 vs. Denver 99
- Dec 06, 2019 - Boston 108 vs. Denver 95
- Nov 22, 2019 - Denver 96 vs. Boston 92
- Mar 18, 2019 - Denver 114 vs. Boston 105
- Nov 05, 2018 - Denver 115 vs. Boston 107
- Jan 29, 2018 - Boston 111 vs. Denver 110
- Dec 13, 2017 - Boston 124 vs. Denver 118
- Mar 10, 2017 - Denver 119 vs. Boston 99
- Nov 06, 2016 - Denver 123 vs. Boston 107
- Feb 21, 2016 - Boston 121 vs. Denver 101
- Jan 27, 2016 - Boston 111 vs. Denver 103