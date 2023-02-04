Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Denver

Current Records: Atlanta 27-26; Denver 36-16

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.32 points per game before their contest Saturday. Their road trip will continue as they head to Ball Arena at 9 p.m. ET to face off against the Denver Nuggets. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Atlanta beat the Utah Jazz 115-108 on Friday. Small forward De'Andre Hunter and point guard Trae Young were among the main playmakers for the Hawks as the former had 26 points and the latter had 27 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Denver proved too difficult a challenge. The Nuggets had enough points to win and then some against the Warriors, taking their matchup 134-117. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and dropped a triple-double on 22 points, 16 assists, and 14 boards.

Atlanta is expected to lose this next one by 7. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Hawks were able to grind out a solid win over Denver in the teams' previous meeting last December, winning 117-109. The rematch might be a little tougher for Atlanta since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 7-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Atlanta have won nine out of their last 15 games against Denver.