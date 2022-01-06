Through 3 Quarters

The Utah Jazz are on the road but looking no worse for wear. After three quarters it's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Denver Nuggets as Utah lead 90-80.

The Jazz have been riding high on the performance of small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who has 30 points in addition to nine boards. One thing to keep an eye out for is Rudy Gay's foul situation as he currently sits at four.

Center Nikola Jokic has led the way so far for Denver, as he has almost posted a triple-double on 22 points, 16 rebounds, and eight dimes. A double-double would be Jokic's sixth in a row.

Denver has lost 87% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this season, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Utah @ Denver

Current Records: Utah 27-10; Denver 18-17

What to Know

The Utah Jazz's road trip will continue as they head to Ball Arena at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday to face off against the Denver Nuggets. The Jazz will be strutting in after a victory while Denver will be stumbling in from a loss.

Utah had enough points to win and then some against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, taking their game 115-104. Utah relied on the efforts of shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and five dimes, and point guard Mike Conley, who had 22 points and seven assists in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Denver received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 103-89 to the Dallas Mavericks. Shooting guard Will Barton had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over seven times en route to a 12-point finish.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Jazz, who are 18-19 against the spread.

Utah is now 27-10 while the Nuggets sit at 18-17. Utah is 19-7 after wins this year, and Denver is 8-8 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.45

Odds

The Jazz are a slight 1-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Jazz as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 17 out of their last 30 games against Denver.

Oct 26, 2021 - Utah 122 vs. Denver 110

May 07, 2021 - Utah 127 vs. Denver 120

Jan 31, 2021 - Denver 128 vs. Utah 117

Jan 17, 2021 - Utah 109 vs. Denver 105

Sep 01, 2020 - Denver 80 vs. Utah 78

Aug 30, 2020 - Denver 119 vs. Utah 107

Aug 25, 2020 - Denver 117 vs. Utah 107

Aug 23, 2020 - Utah 129 vs. Denver 127

Aug 21, 2020 - Utah 124 vs. Denver 87

Aug 19, 2020 - Utah 124 vs. Denver 105

Aug 17, 2020 - Denver 135 vs. Utah 125

Aug 08, 2020 - Denver 134 vs. Utah 132

Feb 05, 2020 - Denver 98 vs. Utah 95

Jan 30, 2020 - Denver 106 vs. Utah 100

Apr 09, 2019 - Utah 118 vs. Denver 108

Feb 28, 2019 - Utah 111 vs. Denver 104

Jan 23, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Denver 108

Nov 03, 2018 - Denver 103 vs. Utah 88

Jan 05, 2018 - Denver 99 vs. Utah 91

Dec 26, 2017 - Denver 107 vs. Utah 83

Nov 28, 2017 - Utah 106 vs. Denver 77

Oct 18, 2017 - Utah 106 vs. Denver 96

Jan 24, 2017 - Denver 103 vs. Utah 93

Dec 03, 2016 - Utah 105 vs. Denver 98

Nov 23, 2016 - Utah 108 vs. Denver 83

Nov 20, 2016 - Denver 105 vs. Utah 91

Apr 10, 2016 - Utah 100 vs. Denver 84

Feb 03, 2016 - Utah 85 vs. Denver 81

Dec 18, 2015 - Utah 97 vs. Denver 88

Nov 05, 2015 - Utah 96 vs. Denver 84

Injury Report for Denver

Jeff Green: Out (Covid-19)

Zeke Nnaji: Out (Covid-19)

Markus Howard: Out (Knee)

Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)

Vlatko Cancar: Out (Foot)

Michael Porter Jr.: Out for the Season (Back)

PJ Dozier: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Utah