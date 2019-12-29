How to watch Nuggets vs. Kings: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game
How to watch Nuggets vs. Kings basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Denver
Current Records: Sacramento 12-20; Denver 22-9
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Denver Nuggets will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Pepsi Center without much rest after games the previous day. Sacramento is limping into the game on a six-game losing streak.
The Kings needed just a quick three to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 112-110 to the Phoenix Suns. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Sacramento had been the slight favorite coming in.
Meanwhile, Denver rang in the new year with a 119-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Denver PF Nikola Jokic looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 31 points, ten assists, and ten rebounds. That's three consecutive matchups for Jokic in which he has finished with at least a double-double. Jokic's points were the most he has had all season.
Denver's victory brought them up to 22-9 while Sacramento's loss pulled them down to 12-20. Two stats to keep an eye on: Sacramento is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 105.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Sacramento, Denver rank first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 102.7 on average. The Kings might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 210
Series History
Denver have won nine out of their last 16 games against Sacramento.
- Nov 30, 2019 - Sacramento 100 vs. Denver 97
- Oct 28, 2019 - Denver 101 vs. Sacramento 94
- Feb 13, 2019 - Denver 120 vs. Sacramento 118
- Jan 03, 2019 - Denver 117 vs. Sacramento 113
- Oct 23, 2018 - Denver 126 vs. Sacramento 112
- Mar 11, 2018 - Denver 130 vs. Sacramento 104
- Jan 06, 2018 - Sacramento 106 vs. Denver 98
- Nov 20, 2017 - Denver 114 vs. Sacramento 98
- Oct 21, 2017 - Denver 96 vs. Sacramento 79
- Mar 11, 2017 - Denver 105 vs. Sacramento 92
- Mar 06, 2017 - Denver 108 vs. Sacramento 96
- Feb 23, 2017 - Sacramento 116 vs. Denver 100
- Jan 03, 2017 - Sacramento 120 vs. Denver 113
- Apr 02, 2016 - Sacramento 115 vs. Denver 106
- Feb 23, 2016 - Sacramento 114 vs. Denver 110
- Feb 19, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Denver 110
