How to watch Nuggets vs. Kings: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Denver

Current Records: Sacramento 12-20; Denver 22-9

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Denver Nuggets will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Pepsi Center without much rest after games the previous day. Sacramento is limping into the game on a six-game losing streak.

The Kings needed just a quick three to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 112-110 to the Phoenix Suns. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Sacramento had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, Denver rang in the new year with a 119-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Denver PF Nikola Jokic looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 31 points, ten assists, and ten rebounds. That's three consecutive matchups for Jokic in which he has finished with at least a double-double. Jokic's points were the most he has had all season.

Denver's victory brought them up to 22-9 while Sacramento's loss pulled them down to 12-20. Two stats to keep an eye on: Sacramento is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 105.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Sacramento, Denver rank first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 102.7 on average. The Kings might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 210

Series History

Denver have won nine out of their last 16 games against Sacramento.