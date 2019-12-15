How to watch Nuggets vs. Knicks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Nuggets vs. Knicks basketball game
Who's Playing
New York @ Denver
Current Records: New York 6-20; Denver 16-8
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets are getting right back to it as they host the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Pepsi Center. Denver will be hoping to build upon the 129-92 win they picked up against New York the last time they played in December.
The Nuggets were able to grind out a solid win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, winning 110-102. Denver's PF Nikola Jokic was one of the most active players for the team as he posted a double-double on 28 points, 14 boards, and 12 dimes. That's five consecutive double-doubles for Jokic.
Meanwhile, New York escaped with a win against the Sacramento Kings by the margin of a single basket, 103-101. PF Julius Randle (26 points) was the top scorer for New York.
Denver is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Nuggets to 16-8 and the Knicks to 6-20. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Nuggets come into the game boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 101.6. Less enviably, the Knicks are worst in the league in points per game, with only 101.1 on average. They might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBA TV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.92
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 206
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won eight out of their last nine games against New York.
- Dec 05, 2019 - Denver 129 vs. New York 92
- Mar 22, 2019 - Denver 111 vs. New York 93
- Jan 01, 2019 - Denver 115 vs. New York 108
- Jan 25, 2018 - Denver 130 vs. New York 118
- Oct 30, 2017 - New York 116 vs. Denver 110
- Feb 10, 2017 - Denver 131 vs. New York 123
- Dec 17, 2016 - Denver 127 vs. New York 114
- Mar 08, 2016 - Denver 110 vs. New York 94
- Feb 07, 2016 - Denver 101 vs. New York 96
