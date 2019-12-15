How to watch Nuggets vs. Knicks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

New York @ Denver

Current Records: New York 6-20; Denver 16-8

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets are getting right back to it as they host the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Pepsi Center. Denver will be hoping to build upon the 129-92 win they picked up against New York the last time they played in December.

The Nuggets were able to grind out a solid win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, winning 110-102. Denver's PF Nikola Jokic was one of the most active players for the team as he posted a double-double on 28 points, 14 boards, and 12 dimes. That's five consecutive double-doubles for Jokic.

Meanwhile, New York escaped with a win against the Sacramento Kings by the margin of a single basket, 103-101. PF Julius Randle (26 points) was the top scorer for New York.

Denver is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped the Nuggets to 16-8 and the Knicks to 6-20. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Nuggets come into the game boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 101.6. Less enviably, the Knicks are worst in the league in points per game, with only 101.1 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.92

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 206

Series History

Denver have won eight out of their last nine games against New York.