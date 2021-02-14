Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Denver

Current Records: Los Angeles 21-6; Denver 14-11

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers and are hoping to record their first win since Sept. 22 of last year. Denver has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Los Angeles at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at Ball Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Things were close when the Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder clashed on Friday, but Denver ultimately edged out the opposition 97-95. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 53-40 deficit. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who almost posted a triple-double on 22 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, winning 115-105. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 31-16 deficit. The Lakers relied on the efforts of power forward Anthony Davis, who had 35 points along with nine boards, and small forward LeBron James, who had 28 points and eight assists in addition to nine boards.

The wins brought the Nuggets up to 14-11 and Los Angeles to 21-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver ranks fourth in the league when it comes to points per game, with 115.2 on average. But Los Angeles enters the matchup with only 105.2 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Denver.