Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Denver

Current Records: Los Angeles 21-6; Denver 14-11

What to Know

After a five-game homestand, the Los Angeles Lakers will be on the road. They will square off against the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ball Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Lakers were able to grind out a solid win over the Memphis Grizzlies this past Friday, winning 115-105. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 31-16 deficit. Los Angeles can attribute much of their success to power forward Anthony Davis, who had 35 points in addition to nine rebounds, and small forward LeBron James, who had 28 points and eight assists along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, things were close when Denver and the Oklahoma City Thunder clashed this past Friday, but Denver ultimately edged out the opposition 97-95. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 53-40 deficit. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 22 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Lakers, who are 13-14 against the spread.

The wins brought Los Angeles up to 21-6 and the Nuggets to 14-11. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles enters the game with only 105.2 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. But Denver ranks fourth in the league when it comes to points per game, with 115.2 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -152

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Denver.

Feb 04, 2021 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Denver 93

Sep 26, 2020 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Denver 107

Sep 24, 2020 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Denver 108

Sep 22, 2020 - Denver 114 vs. Los Angeles 106

Sep 20, 2020 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Denver 103

Sep 18, 2020 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Denver 114

Aug 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Denver 121

Feb 12, 2020 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Denver 116

Dec 22, 2019 - Denver 128 vs. Los Angeles 104

Dec 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Denver 96

Mar 06, 2019 - Denver 115 vs. Los Angeles 99

Nov 27, 2018 - Denver 117 vs. Los Angeles 85

Oct 25, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Denver 114

Mar 13, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Denver 103

Mar 09, 2018 - Denver 125 vs. Los Angeles 116

Dec 02, 2017 - Denver 115 vs. Los Angeles 100

Nov 19, 2017 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Denver 109

Mar 13, 2017 - Denver 129 vs. Los Angeles 101

Jan 31, 2017 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Denver 116

Jan 17, 2017 - Denver 127 vs. Los Angeles 121

Mar 25, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Los Angeles 105

Mar 02, 2016 - Denver 117 vs. Los Angeles 107

Dec 22, 2015 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Denver 107

Nov 03, 2015 - Denver 120 vs. Los Angeles 109

Injury Report for Denver

Will Barton: Out (Personal)

Gary Harris: Out (Thigh)

PJ Dozier: Out (Hamstring)

Greg Whittington: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Los Angeles