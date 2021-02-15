Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Denver
Current Records: Los Angeles 21-6; Denver 14-11
What to Know
After a five-game homestand, the Los Angeles Lakers will be on the road. They will square off against the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ball Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Lakers were able to grind out a solid win over the Memphis Grizzlies this past Friday, winning 115-105. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 31-16 deficit. Los Angeles can attribute much of their success to power forward Anthony Davis, who had 35 points in addition to nine rebounds, and small forward LeBron James, who had 28 points and eight assists along with nine boards.
Meanwhile, things were close when Denver and the Oklahoma City Thunder clashed this past Friday, but Denver ultimately edged out the opposition 97-95. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 53-40 deficit. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 22 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists.
Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Lakers, who are 13-14 against the spread.
The wins brought Los Angeles up to 21-6 and the Nuggets to 14-11. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles enters the game with only 105.2 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. But Denver ranks fourth in the league when it comes to points per game, with 115.2 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lakers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -152
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Denver.
- Feb 04, 2021 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Denver 93
- Sep 26, 2020 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Denver 107
- Sep 24, 2020 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Denver 108
- Sep 22, 2020 - Denver 114 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Sep 20, 2020 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Denver 103
- Sep 18, 2020 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Denver 114
- Aug 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Denver 121
- Feb 12, 2020 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Denver 116
- Dec 22, 2019 - Denver 128 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Dec 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Denver 96
- Mar 06, 2019 - Denver 115 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Nov 27, 2018 - Denver 117 vs. Los Angeles 85
- Oct 25, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Denver 114
- Mar 13, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Denver 103
- Mar 09, 2018 - Denver 125 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Dec 02, 2017 - Denver 115 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Nov 19, 2017 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Denver 109
- Mar 13, 2017 - Denver 129 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Jan 31, 2017 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Denver 116
- Jan 17, 2017 - Denver 127 vs. Los Angeles 121
- Mar 25, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Mar 02, 2016 - Denver 117 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Dec 22, 2015 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Denver 107
- Nov 03, 2015 - Denver 120 vs. Los Angeles 109
Injury Report for Denver
- Will Barton: Out (Personal)
- Gary Harris: Out (Thigh)
- PJ Dozier: Out (Hamstring)
- Greg Whittington: Out (Knee)
Injury Report for Los Angeles
- Alex Caruso: Game-Time Decision (Hand)
- Kostas Antetokounmpo: Out (Knee)