How to watch Nuggets vs. Magic: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Orlando @ Denver

Current Records: Orlando 12-15; Denver 17-8

What to Know

The Orlando Magic might have tired legs after a game night as they head on the road against the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pepsi Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in November, where Denver won 91-87, we could be in for a big score.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but Orlando had to settle for a 109-102 defeat against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. Orlando's loss came about despite a quality game from G D.J. Augustin, who had 22 points.

Meanwhile, Denver didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the New York Knicks on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 111-105 win. Among those leading the charge for the Nuggets was PF Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds along with five dimes. That's six consecutive double-doubles for Jokic.

Denver's victory lifted them to 17-8 while Orlando's defeat dropped them down to 12-15. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Denver comes into the game boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 101.7. Less enviably, Orlando is second worst in the league in points per game, with only 103.5 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 204

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won seven out of their last nine games against Orlando.