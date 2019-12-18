How to watch Nuggets vs. Magic: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Nuggets vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando @ Denver
Current Records: Orlando 12-15; Denver 17-8
What to Know
The Orlando Magic might have tired legs after a game night as they head on the road against the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pepsi Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in November, where Denver won 91-87, we could be in for a big score.
It was a hard-fought matchup, but Orlando had to settle for a 109-102 defeat against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. Orlando's loss came about despite a quality game from G D.J. Augustin, who had 22 points.
Meanwhile, Denver didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the New York Knicks on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 111-105 win. Among those leading the charge for the Nuggets was PF Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds along with five dimes. That's six consecutive double-doubles for Jokic.
Denver's victory lifted them to 17-8 while Orlando's defeat dropped them down to 12-15. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Denver comes into the game boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 101.7. Less enviably, Orlando is second worst in the league in points per game, with only 103.5 on average. They might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 204
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won seven out of their last nine games against Orlando.
- Nov 02, 2019 - Denver 91 vs. Orlando 87
- Dec 05, 2018 - Denver 124 vs. Orlando 118
- Nov 23, 2018 - Denver 112 vs. Orlando 87
- Dec 08, 2017 - Denver 103 vs. Orlando 89
- Nov 11, 2017 - Denver 125 vs. Orlando 107
- Jan 16, 2017 - Denver 125 vs. Orlando 112
- Dec 10, 2016 - Denver 121 vs. Orlando 113
- Mar 15, 2016 - Orlando 116 vs. Denver 110
- Dec 08, 2015 - Orlando 85 vs. Denver 74
