Who's Playing

Orlando @ Denver

Current Records: Orlando 16-27; Denver 29-13

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets are 11-3 against the Orlando Magic since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Denver will take on Orlando at 8 p.m. ET at home. The Nuggets are out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Denver and the Los Angeles Clippers this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Denver wrapped it up with a 115-103 win on the road. Denver's success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Jamal Murray, who had 24 points along with eight boards, and small forward Michael Porter Jr., who had 22 points.

Meanwhile, the Magic were close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 112-108 to the Utah Jazz. Guard Franz Wagner put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and five rebounds.

The Nuggets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Denver is now 29-13 while Orlando sits at 16-27. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver comes into the game boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 50.90%. Less enviably, the Magic are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 110.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Orlando.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.40

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Orlando.