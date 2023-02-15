Who's Playing

Dallas @ Denver

Current Records: Dallas 31-28; Denver 40-18

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will square off against the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Ball Arena. Dallas knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Denver likes a good challenge.

The Mavericks were close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 124-121 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. One thing holding Dallas back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Josh Green, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Speaking of close games: on Monday Denver sidestepped the Miami Heat for a 112-108 win. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 27 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.

Dallas is expected to lose this next one by 7. Now might not be the best time to take the Mavericks against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Dallas got away with a 116-115 win in the teams' previous meeting last December. Will they repeat their success, or does Denver have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $54.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 7-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Dallas have won 14 out of their last 27 games against Denver.