Who's Playing
Dallas @ Denver
Current Records: Dallas 31-28; Denver 40-18
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks will square off against the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Ball Arena. Dallas knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Denver likes a good challenge.
The Mavericks were close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 124-121 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. One thing holding Dallas back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Josh Green, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.
Speaking of close games: on Monday Denver sidestepped the Miami Heat for a 112-108 win. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 27 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.
Dallas is expected to lose this next one by 7. Now might not be the best time to take the Mavericks against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Dallas got away with a 116-115 win in the teams' previous meeting last December. Will they repeat their success, or does Denver have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $54.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a solid 7-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Dallas have won 14 out of their last 27 games against Denver.
- Dec 06, 2022 - Dallas 116 vs. Denver 115
- Nov 20, 2022 - Denver 98 vs. Dallas 97
- Nov 18, 2022 - Dallas 127 vs. Denver 99
- Jan 03, 2022 - Dallas 103 vs. Denver 89
- Nov 15, 2021 - Dallas 111 vs. Denver 101
- Oct 29, 2021 - Denver 106 vs. Dallas 75
- Mar 13, 2021 - Dallas 116 vs. Denver 103
- Jan 25, 2021 - Denver 117 vs. Dallas 113
- Jan 07, 2021 - Dallas 124 vs. Denver 117
- Mar 11, 2020 - Dallas 113 vs. Denver 97
- Jan 08, 2020 - Denver 107 vs. Dallas 106
- Oct 29, 2019 - Dallas 109 vs. Denver 106
- Mar 14, 2019 - Denver 100 vs. Dallas 99
- Feb 22, 2019 - Denver 114 vs. Dallas 104
- Dec 18, 2018 - Denver 126 vs. Dallas 118
- Mar 06, 2018 - Dallas 118 vs. Denver 107
- Jan 27, 2018 - Denver 91 vs. Dallas 89
- Jan 16, 2018 - Denver 105 vs. Dallas 102
- Dec 04, 2017 - Dallas 122 vs. Denver 105
- Apr 11, 2017 - Denver 109 vs. Dallas 91
- Feb 06, 2017 - Denver 110 vs. Dallas 87
- Dec 19, 2016 - Denver 117 vs. Dallas 107
- Dec 12, 2016 - Dallas 112 vs. Denver 92
- Mar 28, 2016 - Dallas 97 vs. Denver 88
- Mar 06, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Dallas 114
- Feb 26, 2016 - Dallas 122 vs. Denver 116
- Nov 28, 2015 - Dallas 92 vs. Denver 81