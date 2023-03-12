Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Denver

Current Records: Brooklyn 38-29; Denver 46-21

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Ball Arena at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Nets ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 124-123 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie was the offensive standout of the game for Brooklyn, dropping a double-double on 29 points and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets came up short against the San Antonio Spurs this past Friday, falling 128-120. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for the Nuggets to swallow was that they had been favored by 12.5 points coming into the contest. Center Nikola Jokic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a triple-double on 37 points, 11 dimes, and 11 rebounds.

The Nets are now 38-29 while Denver sits at 46-21. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Brooklyn enters the matchup with a 49.30% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. But the Nuggets are even better: they come into the game boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 50.80%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.70

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Brooklyn have won eight out of their last 14 games against Denver.