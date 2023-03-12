Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Denver
Current Records: Brooklyn 38-29; Denver 46-21
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Ball Arena at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Nets ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 124-123 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie was the offensive standout of the game for Brooklyn, dropping a double-double on 29 points and 11 assists.
Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets came up short against the San Antonio Spurs this past Friday, falling 128-120. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for the Nuggets to swallow was that they had been favored by 12.5 points coming into the contest. Center Nikola Jokic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a triple-double on 37 points, 11 dimes, and 11 rebounds.
The Nets are now 38-29 while Denver sits at 46-21. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Brooklyn enters the matchup with a 49.30% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. But the Nuggets are even better: they come into the game boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 50.80%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.70
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Brooklyn have won eight out of their last 14 games against Denver.
- Feb 06, 2022 - Denver 124 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Jan 26, 2022 - Denver 124 vs. Brooklyn 118
- May 08, 2021 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Denver 119
- Jan 12, 2021 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Denver 116
- Dec 08, 2019 - Brooklyn 105 vs. Denver 102
- Nov 14, 2019 - Denver 101 vs. Brooklyn 93
- Feb 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 135 vs. Denver 130
- Nov 09, 2018 - Brooklyn 112 vs. Denver 110
- Nov 07, 2017 - Denver 112 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Oct 29, 2017 - Denver 124 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Feb 24, 2017 - Denver 129 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Dec 07, 2016 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Denver 111
- Mar 04, 2016 - Brooklyn 121 vs. Denver 120
- Feb 08, 2016 - Brooklyn 105 vs. Denver 104