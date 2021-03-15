Who's Playing

Indiana @ Denver

Current Records: Indiana 17-20; Denver 22-16

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Indiana Pacers at 9 p.m. ET March 15 at Ball Arena. Indiana will be strutting in after a victory while the Nuggets will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Denver and the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Denver falling 116-103 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Denver was down 93-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of center Nikola Jokic, who almost posted a triple-double on 26 points, 11 assists, and eight boards.

Meanwhile, Indiana had enough points to win and then some against the Phoenix Suns this past Saturday, taking their game 122-111. It was another big night for the Pacers' power forward Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 22 points, 13 rebounds, and ten dimes. Sabonis now has five triple-doubles this season.

The Nuggets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Denver against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Denver beat Indiana 113-103 in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Will Denver repeat their success, or do the Pacers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a 5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Denver have won seven out of their last 11 games against Indiana.