How to watch Nuggets vs. Pacers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Denver

Current Records: Indiana 27-15; Denver 29-12

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Pepsi Center after a few days off. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Denver skips in on three wins and Indiana on four.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Denver ultimately got the result they were hoping for last Thursday with a 134-131 win over the Golden State Warriors. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 62-45 deficit.

Speaking of close games: Indiana escaped with a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves by the margin of a single basket, 116-114. It was another big night for SF T.J. Warren, who had 28 points in addition to five rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Nuggets to 29-12 and the Pacers to 27-15. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.56

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 212

Series History

Denver have won six out of their last nine games against Indiana.