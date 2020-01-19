How to watch Nuggets vs. Pacers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game
How to watch Nuggets vs. Pacers basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana @ Denver
Current Records: Indiana 27-15; Denver 29-12
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets will take on the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Pepsi Center after a few days off. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Denver skips in on three wins and Indiana on four.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Denver ultimately got the result they were hoping for last Thursday with a 134-131 win over the Golden State Warriors. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 62-45 deficit.
Speaking of close games: Indiana escaped with a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves by the margin of a single basket, 116-114. It was another big night for SF T.J. Warren, who had 28 points in addition to five rebounds.
Their wins bumped the Nuggets to 29-12 and the Pacers to 27-15. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.56
Odds
The Nuggets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 212
Series History
Denver have won six out of their last nine games against Indiana.
- Jan 02, 2020 - Denver 124 vs. Indiana 116
- Mar 24, 2019 - Indiana 124 vs. Denver 88
- Mar 16, 2019 - Denver 102 vs. Indiana 100
- Apr 03, 2018 - Denver 107 vs. Indiana 104
- Dec 10, 2017 - Indiana 126 vs. Denver 116
- Mar 24, 2017 - Denver 125 vs. Indiana 117
- Jan 12, 2017 - Denver 140 vs. Indiana 112
- Jan 30, 2016 - Indiana 109 vs. Denver 105
- Jan 17, 2016 - Denver 129 vs. Indiana 126
