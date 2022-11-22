Who's Playing

Detroit @ Denver

Current Records: Detroit 3-15; Denver 10-6

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a game against the Denver Nuggets since Feb. 2 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. Detroit is on the road again on Tuesday and plays against Denver at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 22 at Ball Arena. The Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.56 points per matchup.

Detroit came up short against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, falling 137-129. The top scorer for Detroit was shooting guard Jaden Ivey (24 points).

Meanwhile, Denver escaped with a win on Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks by the margin of a single free throw, 98-97. Point guard Nah'Shon Hyland was the offensive standout of the contest for the Nuggets, picking up 29 points and six assists.

The Pistons are now 3-15 while Denver sits at 10-6. Denver is 5-4 after wins this season, and Detroit is 2-12 after losses.

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
  • Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Denver have won nine out of their last 14 games against Detroit.

