Who's Playing
Detroit @ Denver
Current Records: Detroit 3-15; Denver 10-6
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons haven't won a game against the Denver Nuggets since Feb. 2 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. Detroit is on the road again on Tuesday and plays against Denver at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 22 at Ball Arena. The Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.56 points per matchup.
Detroit came up short against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, falling 137-129. The top scorer for Detroit was shooting guard Jaden Ivey (24 points).
Meanwhile, Denver escaped with a win on Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks by the margin of a single free throw, 98-97. Point guard Nah'Shon Hyland was the offensive standout of the contest for the Nuggets, picking up 29 points and six assists.
The Pistons are now 3-15 while Denver sits at 10-6. Denver is 5-4 after wins this season, and Detroit is 2-12 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
Series History
Denver have won nine out of their last 14 games against Detroit.
- Jan 25, 2022 - Denver 110 vs. Detroit 105
- Jan 23, 2022 - Denver 117 vs. Detroit 111
- May 14, 2021 - Denver 104 vs. Detroit 91
- Apr 06, 2021 - Denver 134 vs. Detroit 119
- Feb 25, 2020 - Denver 115 vs. Detroit 98
- Feb 02, 2020 - Detroit 128 vs. Denver 123
- Mar 26, 2019 - Denver 95 vs. Detroit 92
- Feb 04, 2019 - Detroit 129 vs. Denver 103
- Mar 15, 2018 - Denver 120 vs. Detroit 113
- Dec 12, 2017 - Denver 103 vs. Detroit 84
- Nov 12, 2016 - Detroit 106 vs. Denver 95
- Nov 05, 2016 - Detroit 103 vs. Denver 86
- Feb 10, 2016 - Denver 103 vs. Detroit 92
- Jan 23, 2016 - Detroit 0 vs. Denver 0