How to watch Nuggets vs. Pistons: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Detroit @ Denver
Current Records: Detroit 19-40; Denver 39-18
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Detroit Pistons at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Pepsi Center. If the game is anything like Detroit's 128-123 win from their previous meeting February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
A well-balanced attack led Denver over the Minnesota Timberwolves every single quarter on their way to victory on Sunday. The Nuggets took down Minnesota 128-116. Denver can attribute much of their success to center Nikola Jokic, who had 24 points and six assists along with seven rebounds, and power forward Paul Millsap, who had 25 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Pistons had to settle for a 107-104 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Point guard Derrick Rose wasn't much of a difference maker for Detroit and played for 27 minutes with and five turnovers.
Denver is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
Denver's victory lifted them to 39-18 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 19-40. We'll see if Denver can repeat their recent success or if Detroit bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.58
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 12-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 216
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won five out of their last nine games against Detroit.
- Feb 02, 2020 - Detroit 128 vs. Denver 123
- Mar 26, 2019 - Denver 95 vs. Detroit 92
- Feb 04, 2019 - Detroit 129 vs. Denver 103
- Mar 15, 2018 - Denver 120 vs. Detroit 113
- Dec 12, 2017 - Denver 103 vs. Detroit 84
- Nov 12, 2016 - Detroit 106 vs. Denver 95
- Nov 05, 2016 - Detroit 103 vs. Denver 86
- Feb 10, 2016 - Denver 103 vs. Detroit 92
- Jan 23, 2016 - Denver 104 vs. Detroit 101
