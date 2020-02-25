How to watch Nuggets vs. Pistons: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Denver

Current Records: Detroit 19-40; Denver 39-18

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Detroit Pistons at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Pepsi Center. If the game is anything like Detroit's 128-123 win from their previous meeting February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

A well-balanced attack led Denver over the Minnesota Timberwolves every single quarter on their way to victory on Sunday. The Nuggets took down Minnesota 128-116. Denver can attribute much of their success to center Nikola Jokic, who had 24 points and six assists along with seven rebounds, and power forward Paul Millsap, who had 25 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Pistons had to settle for a 107-104 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Point guard Derrick Rose wasn't much of a difference maker for Detroit and played for 27 minutes with and five turnovers.

Denver is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Denver's victory lifted them to 39-18 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 19-40. We'll see if Denver can repeat their recent success or if Detroit bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.58

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 12-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Denver have won five out of their last nine games against Detroit.