Who's Playing

Toronto @ Denver

Current Records: Toronto 26-36; Denver 41-21

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets are getting right back to it as they host the Toronto Raptors at 9 p.m. ET April 29 at Ball Arena. Denver is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

On Wednesday, the Nuggets narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the New Orleans Pelicans 114-112. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and had 32 points and eight assists along with seven boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Toronto received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 116-103 to the Brooklyn Nets. Power forward Pascal Siakam wasn't much of a difference maker for Toronto; Siakam played for 35 minutes with 2-for-16 shooting.

Denver found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 135-111 punch to the gut against the Raptors in the teams' previous meeting in March. Maybe the Nuggets will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Denver have won six out of their last 11 games against Toronto.