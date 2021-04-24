Who's Playing

Houston @ Denver

Current Records: Houston 15-45; Denver 38-21

What to Know

The Houston Rockets haven't won a matchup against the Denver Nuggets since Jan. 22 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. They will face off at 10 p.m. ET April 24 at Ball Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Rockets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 109-104 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Houston's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard John Wall, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 13 assists, and power forward Kelly Olynyk, who posted a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Denver's and the Golden State Warriors' game on Friday was up for grabs at halftime, but the Nuggets were thoroughly outmatched 64-47 in the second half. Denver suffered a grim 118-97 defeat to the Dubs. The losing side was boosted by small forward Michael Porter Jr., who shot 7-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and five boards.

Houston have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13.50 point spread they are up against. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 20-40 ATS, to cover the spread.

The losses put Houston at 15-45 and the Nuggets at 38-21. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rockets have only been able to knock down 44% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. Denver's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 48.60% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. We'll see if their 4.60% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Houston have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Denver.