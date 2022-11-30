Who's Playing
Houston @ Denver
Current Records: Houston 5-15; Denver 13-7
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets will play host again and welcome the Houston Rockets to Ball Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Nuggets will be strutting in after a victory while Houston will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Houston is out to make up for these teams' contest on Monday. Denver strolled past Houston with points to spare, taking the game 129-113. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who almost posted a triple-double on 32 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.
The Nuggets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Houston's loss took them down to 5-15 while Denver's win pulled them up to 13-7. Allowing an average of 116.40 points per game, the Rockets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.51
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Denver have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Houston.
- Nov 28, 2022 - Denver 129 vs. Houston 113
- Mar 04, 2022 - Denver 116 vs. Houston 101
- Jan 01, 2022 - Denver 124 vs. Houston 111
- Nov 06, 2021 - Denver 95 vs. Houston 94
- Apr 24, 2021 - Denver 129 vs. Houston 116
- Apr 16, 2021 - Denver 128 vs. Houston 99
- Dec 28, 2020 - Denver 124 vs. Houston 111
- Jan 26, 2020 - Denver 117 vs. Houston 110
- Jan 22, 2020 - Houston 121 vs. Denver 105
- Dec 31, 2019 - Houston 130 vs. Denver 104
- Nov 20, 2019 - Denver 105 vs. Houston 95
- Mar 28, 2019 - Houston 112 vs. Denver 85
- Feb 01, 2019 - Denver 136 vs. Houston 122
- Jan 07, 2019 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 113
- Nov 13, 2018 - Houston 109 vs. Denver 99
- Feb 25, 2018 - Houston 119 vs. Denver 114
- Feb 09, 2018 - Houston 130 vs. Denver 104
- Nov 22, 2017 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 95
- Apr 05, 2017 - Houston 110 vs. Denver 104
- Mar 20, 2017 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 124
- Mar 18, 2017 - Houston 0 vs. Denver 0
- Dec 02, 2016 - Houston 128 vs. Denver 110
- Dec 14, 2015 - Denver 114 vs. Houston 108
- Nov 13, 2015 - Denver 107 vs. Houston 98
- Oct 28, 2015 - Denver 105 vs. Houston 85