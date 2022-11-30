Who's Playing

Houston @ Denver

Current Records: Houston 5-15; Denver 13-7

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will play host again and welcome the Houston Rockets to Ball Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Nuggets will be strutting in after a victory while Houston will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Houston is out to make up for these teams' contest on Monday. Denver strolled past Houston with points to spare, taking the game 129-113. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who almost posted a triple-double on 32 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.

The Nuggets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Houston's loss took them down to 5-15 while Denver's win pulled them up to 13-7. Allowing an average of 116.40 points per game, the Rockets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.51

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Houston.