How to watch Nuggets vs. Rockets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Nuggets vs. Rockets basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver (home) vs. Houston (away)
Current Records: Denver 9-3; Houston 11-3
What to Know
The Houston Rockets will face off against the Denver Nuggets on the road at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pepsi Center. Houston is currently enjoying an eight-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
Houston made easy work of the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday and carried off a 132-108 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Rockets had established a 99-76 advantage.
Meanwhile, Denver strolled past the Memphis Grizzlies with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 131-114. SG Jamal Murray had a stellar game for Denver as he shot 7-for-12 from downtown and finished with 39 points and eight assists. Murray's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Brooklyn Nets last week.
Their wins bumped Houston to 11-3 and Denver to 9-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Rockets come into the game boasting the most points per game in the league at 119.5. But the Nuggets enter the game with only 102.9 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Houston have won ten out of their last 14 games against Denver.
- Mar 28, 2019 - Houston 112 vs. Denver 85
- Feb 01, 2019 - Denver 136 vs. Houston 122
- Jan 07, 2019 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 113
- Nov 13, 2018 - Houston 109 vs. Denver 99
- Feb 25, 2018 - Houston 119 vs. Denver 114
- Feb 09, 2018 - Houston 130 vs. Denver 104
- Nov 22, 2017 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 95
- Apr 05, 2017 - Houston 110 vs. Denver 104
- Mar 20, 2017 - Houston 125 vs. Denver 124
- Mar 18, 2017 - Houston 109 vs. Denver 105
- Dec 02, 2016 - Houston 128 vs. Denver 110
- Dec 14, 2015 - Denver 114 vs. Houston 108
- Nov 13, 2015 - Denver 107 vs. Houston 98
- Oct 28, 2015 - Denver 105 vs. Houston 85
