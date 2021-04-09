Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Denver

Current Records: San Antonio 24-25; Denver 33-18

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the San Antonio Spurs at 9 p.m. ET April 9 at Ball Arena. Denver is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Nuggets are hoping for another win. They beat San Antonio 106-96 on Wednesday. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 25 points, ten dimes, and nine boards. That's the third consecutive contest in which Jokic has had at least ten assists.

Denver is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Denver's victory lifted them to 33-18 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to 24-25. We'll see if Denver can repeat their recent success or if the Spurs bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 7-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

San Antonio have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Denver.