How to watch Nuggets vs. Suns: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Denver (home) vs. Phoenix (away)

Current Records: Denver 1-0; Phoenix 1-0

Last Season Records: Denver 54-28; Phoenix 19-63

What to Know

Phoenix has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on Denver at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Pepsi Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Phoenix took care of business in their home opener. They put the hurt on Sacramento with a sharp 124-95 win. Phoenix's success was spearheaded by the efforts of C Deandre Ayton, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds along with four blocks, and SG Devin Booker, who also got a double-double on 22 points and ten dimes.

Meanwhile, Denver shot 56.25% from beyond the arc for 18 threes to get past Portland on Wednesday. The Nuggets came out on top against Portland by a score of 108-100. Portland can consider this payback for the 100-96 defeat they dealt Denver the last time the teams encountered one another May.

The Suns took a serious blow against the Nuggets when the two teams last met in January, falling 132-95. Can the Suns avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado

Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 11-point favorite against the Suns.

Over/Under: 221

Series History

Denver have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Phoenix.