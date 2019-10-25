How to watch Nuggets vs. Suns: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Nuggets vs. Suns basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver (home) vs. Phoenix (away)
Current Records: Denver 1-0; Phoenix 1-0
Last Season Records: Denver 54-28; Phoenix 19-63
What to Know
Phoenix has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on Denver at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Pepsi Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Phoenix took care of business in their home opener. They put the hurt on Sacramento with a sharp 124-95 win. Phoenix's success was spearheaded by the efforts of C Deandre Ayton, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds along with four blocks, and SG Devin Booker, who also got a double-double on 22 points and ten dimes.
Meanwhile, Denver shot 56.25% from beyond the arc for 18 threes to get past Portland on Wednesday. The Nuggets came out on top against Portland by a score of 108-100. Portland can consider this payback for the 100-96 defeat they dealt Denver the last time the teams encountered one another May.
The Suns took a serious blow against the Nuggets when the two teams last met in January, falling 132-95. Can the Suns avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 11-point favorite against the Suns.
Over/Under: 221
Series History
Denver have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Phoenix.
- Jan 25, 2019 - Denver 132 vs. Phoenix 95
- Jan 12, 2019 - Phoenix 102 vs. Denver 93
- Dec 29, 2018 - Denver 122 vs. Phoenix 118
- Oct 20, 2018 - Denver 119 vs. Phoenix 91
- Feb 10, 2018 - Denver 123 vs. Phoenix 113
- Jan 19, 2018 - Phoenix 108 vs. Denver 100
- Jan 03, 2018 - Denver 134 vs. Phoenix 111
- Jan 28, 2017 - Denver 123 vs. Phoenix 112
- Jan 26, 2017 - Denver 127 vs. Phoenix 120
- Nov 27, 2016 - Denver 120 vs. Phoenix 114
- Nov 16, 2016 - Denver 120 vs. Phoenix 104
- Mar 10, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Phoenix 98
- Dec 23, 2015 - Denver 104 vs. Phoenix 96
- Nov 20, 2015 - Phoenix 114 vs. Denver 107
- Nov 14, 2015 - Phoenix 105 vs. Denver 81
